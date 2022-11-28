Lafayette Christian Academy No Longer on Hard Lockdown, Police Presence at Moore Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: Lafayette Christian Academy has been taken off hard lockdown and parents can now drop their children off at the school.

Jay Miller, Pastor at The Family Church and President at Lafayette Christian Academy, confirmed the All Clear to KPEL News on our Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the reported armed robbery at Moore Park is still being worked by local authorities. We will continue to provide updates as we get them.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - Authorities are responding to Lafayette Christian Academy as the school has been placed on a hard lockdown.

Speaking to someone on the scene, the lockdown began shortly before 8:00 AM. Our source says police are not allowing parents to drop their children off at the school at this time. The source also says there is a heavy police presence at Moore Park, which is near the school.

Another KPEL source says that there was an armed robbery at Moore Park.

We are in touch with Lafayette Police as they work the incident.

