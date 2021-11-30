Lafayette Fire Department Work Fire at News15 Station Building

UPDATE: Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan tells KPEL News the fire began as a roofer tried to repair a leak with a blower.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the fire was put out quickly with minimal damage.

Insulation Fire at KADN, Townsquare Photo

________________________________________________________

Lafayette Police and Firefighters were called out to the News15 station building Tuesday afternoon.

LPD spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green says insulation caught on fire at the KADN building.

KPEL News has reached out to Lafayette Fire officials and we are awaiting word of the extent of the damage and if there are any injuries.

10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale Right Now in Acadiana