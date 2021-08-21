Lafayette Intersection Closed as Atmos Energy Secures Gas Leak

The intersection of Duncan Circle and Harwell Drive in Lafayette is closed as workers with Atmos Energy is making repairs following a gas leak Saturday morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Around 9:30 a.m., Lafayette firefighters and the HazMat team went out to the 100 block of Duncan Circle after getting the call that a gas line had ruptured. Turns out, LUS employees were digging to repair a sewer line when they accidentally punctured the gas line.

First responders then noticed the gas entered the sewer lines, which led to four homes in the area being evacuated as a safety precaution.

The gas leak has been secured and first responders, along with LUS personnel, are venting the gas from the sewer lines.

KPEL News will report when the intersection reopens.

