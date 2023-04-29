Various artists and bands will take the stage at one of seven venues throughout Downtown Lafayette through Sunday evening.

Whether looking for Cajun, Zydeco, or bands from across the globe, you will find something you love in Downtown Louisiana.

One of the biggest things guests need to know is that you can park at Cajun Field and ride the shuttle into Downtown Lafayette, It will cost $15 per car, and officials there will only take debit or credit cards for payment. The shuttles will run every fifteen minutes until the end of performances each night.

When you get to Festival International you can use cash, credit card, or debit card to load up money onto an RFID wristband. That wristband then can be used to buy food, beverages, and merchandise from the Festival.

By clicking here you can find out where the different wristband locations are available.

In addition to everything you see on the map of Festival International, there are also other events after the music shuts down. Downtown Lafayette has a list of all kinds of exciting events and ways to keep the party going in their area.

A reminder for anyone going for all of this free fun, officials with Festival International ask that you not bring your furry friends to the events. No pets are allowed at Festival because of the safety issue.

Finally, don't forget to check out the multiple vendors that visit Festival International each year. There are items for purchase from a variety of different places across the world.

Below are some great photos of the event this year:

Stilt Walkers 4 TSM Photo loading...

Festival Crowd 2 TSM Photo loading...

Festival Performers TSM Photo loading...

Festival Crowd on Jefferson TSM Photo loading...

Festival Crowd 2 TSM Photo loading...

Stilt Walkers 2 TSM Photo loading...

Stilt Walkers TSM Photo loading...

Crawfish and Spinach Bowl TSM Photo loading...

Festival Poster TSM Photo loading...

Festival Trio TSM Photo loading...

Street Dancing TSM Photo loading...

Cuisine TSM Photo loading...

Festival Fun TSM Photo loading...

Art at Festival 2 TSM Photo loading...