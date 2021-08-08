The Lafayette Little League All-Stars put together an impressive win over Colorado today in the Southwest Region semifinals by a final score of 11-0. With the win, the team clinches a spot in the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Now, the team does have one more game to play in the Southwest Region tournament. They'll play the winner of Colorado and Texas West in the Region Championship Game this Tuesday, August 10. That game will air on ESPN at 6:00 pm.

Everything was clicking for LLL on offense and defense against Colorado. At the plate, Cooper Hawkins and Eli Clark led the charge with three hits each. Hawkins would notch 3 RBIs in the contest.

Three pitchers combined for the shutout, giving up a total of only two hits.

The Southwest Region tournament was paired down on Friday after three of the eight teams had at least one player test positive for Covid. As per Little League rules, if any member of a team tested positive, then that team was out of the tournament.

Furthermore, it was already announced that no international teams would be participating in the 2021 Little League World Series. So this year, 16 U.S. teams would advance to the Williamsport.

The Little League World Series will take place from August 19-29, 2021 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.