LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been another busy month for crashes in Lafayette and the surrounding areas.

Vehicle Hits Utility Pole on E. Broussard Road in Lafayette, Louisiana

Early Monday morning, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 300 block of E. Broussard Road near Johnston Street. The crash caused power outages in the area and sent the driver to a local hospital in critical condition.

New Iberia Motorcyclist Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash

At the beginning of May, a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle hospitalized the motorcyclist. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 182 at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 92-1 in St. Martin Parish. The driver of the 18-wheeler, Cory Samuels of Abbeville, did not report any injuries. 57--year-old John Leblanc of New Iberia was not as fortunate as he eventually died from his injuries over a week later. Louisiana State Police say the motorcyclist was trying to pass the 18-wheeler, who was trying to make a wide right turn from LA 182 onto LA 92-1. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck the right side of the 18-wheeler that turned into the path of the motorcyclist. Investigators say charges are pending.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator at Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition released this message Monday morning:

Recently, Acadiana has experienced a noticeable and unacceptable jump in crashes involving motorcycles. With the days turning warmer as we head into summer, we can expect to see in increase in motorcyclists on our roadways. With this increase comes an increase in the interaction of motorcycles and motor vehicles on our roads. Motorcyclists represent a significant percentage of the overall fatal crashes in Louisiana, and there are ways to make things safer for all roadway users when it comes to motorcyclists and drivers of motor vehicles.

Cyclist Dies From Injuries Following Crash in Lafayette, Louisiana

A Lafayette man is now dead following a crash over the weekend at the intersection of West Congress Street and Bertrand Drive.

Lafayette Police say 47-year-old Luis Montoya E. Rojas of Lafayette was riding his bicycle on Saturday night, traveling north on the east sidewalk at the 700 block of Bertrand Drive. When Rojas rode off of the sidewalk into the crosswalk on West Congress Street, a vehicle traveling eastbound in the outside lane of West Congress Street struck him.

