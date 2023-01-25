LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In a truly disturbing case of a young man with a clear obsession and a hatred for gay males, 21-year-old Chance Seneca has been sentenced to stay behind bars for a long time.

Nearly three years ago, Seneca kidnapped an 18-year-old gay teenager identified by the U.S. Attorney Office's press release as H.W. and tortured him on a Saturday night in June of 2020 at an isolated house in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road in Lafayette. Seneca met the victim by using Grindr - a dating app for gay and bisexual men - to lure and kidnap him. After driving him to the isolated house, Seneca took out a handgun, told the victim to put on handcuffs, and then used several methods to tried to murder him. Once he thought the victim was dead, Seneca then tried to dismember him.

“No one should ever be subjected to the type of horrendous actions that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case,” said United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “The victim never thought that he would find himself falling prey to a predator in such a way. Hate crimes are a top priority for the Department and this office and we take these kind of cases very seriously. It is important that we all remain vigilant and cautious as we use the internet in our everyday lives to avoid situations that may lead to destructive behavior of others towards us.”

According to the six-count indictment, Seneca intended to keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos, and food. Court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office allege this was part of Seneca's overarching scheme to kidnap and murder gay men who he met online as part of a fantasy that mirrored murders committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who also targeted gay men and was the subject of a recent Netflix production.

“The facts of this case are truly shocking, and the defendant’s decision to specifically target gay men is a disturbing reminder of the unique prejudices and dangers facing the LGBTQ+ community today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. We will continue to identify and intercept the predators who weaponize online platforms to target LGBTQ+ victims and carry out acts of violence and hate.”

Seneca also allegedly tried to cover up his actions by deleting communications between himself and the victim of the attempted murder.

Fortunately, H.W. survived after being hospitalized with a large cut to his neck.

Seneca was sentenced by United States District Judge Robert L. Summerhays to 45 years in federal prison for the kidnapping and attempted murder of H.W.

“The preservation of civil rights and the investigation of Color of Law violations are of utmost priority for the FBI,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that individuals like Chance Seneca will be held accountable. We thank our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana, Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and Lafayette Police Department for their strong partnership and dedication to protecting the civil rights of every citizen.”

