34-year-old Charleston Washington of Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly fondling and exposing himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library.

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 31 - a Tuesday. Shortly after the alleged incident, deputies say the man described as a black male was seen leaving in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.

Cecilia Public Library

Washington was arrested today (September 14) and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on 1 count of Obscenity. Deputies say this is his 3rd offense and he is being charged with a felony.

No bond has been set at this time.

