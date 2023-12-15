Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette Mayor President-Elect Monique Blanco Boulet steps into the top parish office in early January. With her transition team in place, she is now focusing on having conversations with the community as she plans to take the reins.

Boulet has named her transition team members, as well as appointments in her new administration.

Here transition co-chairs are:

Chris Arsement, CPA, CMA - Partner, Arsement, Redd & Morella, LLC

The Honorable Gerald Boudreaux, State Senator District 24

Blake David, Esq., Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Vice-Chair

Dr. Jennifer Jackson, RD, LDN; President and CEO Keystone Nutrition

Shawn Rhymes, Esq., Liskow & Lewis

Dr. Annie Spell, Ph. D.

Joe Spell, Tides Medical CEO

Judith Estorge will continue as the Lafayette Chief of Police, and Fire Chief Robert Benoit will stay in the position he's held since 1993.

She has asked Patrick S. Ottinger to step in as Lafayette City-Parish Attorney. He served in the role from 2004 until 2011.

We can expect more appointments in the weeks to come. Boulet says,

I’m proud of the team we are assembling, one that will send a strong message about the kind of transparency and integrity this administration will usher in.

Boulet promised during her campaign to have a commitment to "inclusive governance and community engagement."

In that spirit, she is hosting three Community Conversation events the week of December 18 to start the conversation and get input from citizens about important initiatives: I-49 Lafayette Connector, Revitalization and Housing, and LCG's Impact on Economic Growth.

Soliciting input from the community on how to best handle these initiatives is not only crucial but forms the cornerstone of responsible governance. I'm excited to have these conversations and many more throughout my administration,

says Boulet.

Seating at each session is limited, so anyone planning to attend should RSVP or arrive early.

The Boulet administration encourages stakeholders, community leaders and the general public to attend and actively participate in shaping the future of Lafayette by providing insight for the transition process.

I-49 Lafayette Connector Community Conversation

Facilitated by Sara Gary, CEO of Acadiana Planning Commission

Date and Time: Monday, December 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Location: Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise (LITE), 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-49-lafayette-connector-community-conversations-tickets-773333570527?aff=oddtdtcreator

Revitalization & Housing Community Conversation

Facilitated by Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 8:00 AM

Location: Acadiana Center for the Arts (ACA), 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, LA 70501

LCG’s Impact on Economic Growth Community Conversation

Facilitated by Stephen Barnes, Director for the UL Blanco Public Policy Center

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 20, 8:00 AM

Location: Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), 211 E Devalcourt St., Lafayette, LA 70506

