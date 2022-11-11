Lafayette's own Daniel Cormier had an incredible MMA Career that earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

His 22-4 MMA record and multiple championships, including both the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships, made him a shoe in for the UFC Hall of Fame.

Now at 43, Cormier serves as a commentator for UFC, and has always been a natural on the mic.

While some Hall of Famers may look back on their illustrious career without regret, Cormier doesn't fall under that category.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cormier shared his regret for fighting Stipe Miocic in his last two matches.

Cormier lost UFC heavyweight championship via TKO in 2019 to Miocic, then fell to him again in 2020 via decision.

“Me fighting Stipe Miocic after my back surgery, those two times, that wasn’t the same fight. I couldn’t wrestle! I should’ve stopped in ‘18. I should’ve stopped in ‘18. I should have retired after Derrick Lewis. Especially when I had back surgery. I was so severely limited it was crazy." MMAFighting.com - Cormier on being limited

Cormier went on to say Miocic would not have beaten him when he was younger.

While Cormier doesn't reside in Lafayette anymore, he visits often.

Born in Lafayette in 1979, he won 3 Louisiana high school state championships in wrestling at Northside.

