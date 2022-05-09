Lafayette’s Dustin Poirier Says that He is Fighting Someone this Summer – Who Could it Be?

It seems as though the Lafayette Legend, Dustin Poirier, is looking to step back into the octagon sooner rather than later. After a string of Twitter posts following Saturday night's UFC event, "The Diamond" has now gone to Instagram with a new message.

UFC 269 Press Conference Carmen Mandato loading...

One Lafayette native, Daniel Cormier, had quite the emotional night while commentating UFC 274. It was announced that Cormier, a graduate of Northside High School, would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this Summer. Check out Cormier's reaction to the big announcement below.

After consuming all of the fights, as well as all of the social media banter, that occurred on Saturday night - "The Diamond" had one thing to say.

Poirier then made it clear that he wants the rematch with Charles Oliveira, who he and the Good Fight Foundation made a generous donation to recently.

Poirier is well-aware that Oliveira did not make weight for the UFC 274 bout against Justin Gaethje.

As usual, Poirier had some fun with the Twitter trolls who were chirping him.

Throughout all of the social media fun, it now seems like the fights over the weekend have sparked a fire under Poirier.

Dustin Poirier Says that He Wants to Fight this Summer - But Who is His Opponent?

See the post on Instagram via @dustinpoirier below.

No plans have been set in stone, but Poirier is seemingly making it clear that he is ready to step back into the octagon. While a rematch with Oliveira may require some sort of stepping-stone fight, Poirier's Twitter posts do say that he wants to fight the Brazilian again.

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier Carmen Mandato loading...

While other names such as Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, or even Nate Diaz could be tantalizing as next opponents, all roads in the UFC Lightweight division seems to lead to Oliveira. If Poirier wants to become the undisputed Lightweight Champion, it appears as tough he will need to battle back towards his opportunity to take down Oliveira for the belt.