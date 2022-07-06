Lafayette Parish Coroner: Man Found Dead on July 4th Killed by Vehicle

A suspicious death case has turned into a hit and run fatality as autopsy results show the man found dead in Lafayette on the Fourth of July passed away from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle.

Lafayette Police officers responded to a call at 3:20 AM to find 37-year-old Christopher Smith of Baton Rouge lying dead in the 200 block of W. Gilman Road. Originally, police reported he was found in the 500 block of W. Gilman Road but they issued that correction with this update.

Gilman Road, google maps Gilman Road, google maps loading...

Gilman Road is located on the north side of Lafayette between Willow Street and University Avenue.

The autopsy showed the blunt force injuries killed Smith and traffic investigators are trying to figure out who struck him with a vehicle before driving away from the scene.

If you have any information, contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history