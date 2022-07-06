Lafayette Parish Coroner: Man Found Dead on July 4th Killed by Vehicle

Lafayette Parish Coroner: Man Found Dead on July 4th Killed by Vehicle

Lafayette Police Department Facebook

A suspicious death case has turned into a hit and run fatality as autopsy results show the man found dead in Lafayette on the Fourth of July passed away from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle.

Lafayette Police officers responded to a call at 3:20 AM to find 37-year-old Christopher Smith of Baton Rouge lying dead in the 200 block of W. Gilman Road. Originally, police reported he was found in the 500 block of W. Gilman Road but they issued that correction with this update.

Gilman Road, google maps
loading...

Gilman Road is located on the north side of Lafayette between Willow Street and University Avenue.

The autopsy showed the blunt force injuries killed Smith and traffic investigators are trying to figure out who struck him with a vehicle before driving away from the scene.

If you have any information, contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top