LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The state fire marshal has altered the ongoing state burn ban to allow local governments to opt-out, given recent precipitation and slight dips in temperature. However, municipal fire chiefs in Lafayette Parish have opted to keep the ban in place for the time being.

"All Lafayette parish fire chiefs have decided to NOT opt out of the Statewide Burn Ban at this time," chiefs representing Lafayette, Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Milton, Judice, Scott, and Youngsville said in a joint statement. "Lafayette parish fire chiefs will continue to follow the orders of the State Fire Marshal until further notice."

"As a reminder," the statement read, "where the statewide burn ban remains in effect, the use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles and like open burning is still prohibited."

Outdoor cooking is allowed under the terms of the burn ban, but should be "conducted with safety measures in place including using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby."

The state fire marshal modified the burn ban earlier this week. Those modifications, which will be allowed to take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, would:

Provide for individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban

Provide for fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions

Provide for certain live fire training to resume with written permission from the State Fire Marshal

But Lafayette Parish will not be taking part in those modifications.

