LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Northside High School has a new principal effective this week, Lafayette Parish School System has announced.

Perry Myles, will take over as the top administrator of the school after the departure of Julia Williams, who recently transferred to Lafayette High School to take over as principal there.

Credit: Lafayette Parish School System Credit: Lafayette Parish School System loading...

Myles has spent "over 20 years served in various administrative and supervisory roles," according to an LPSS press release on Wednesday.

"Mr. Myles's record of strong and effective leadership will be an asset to the students, staff, and Northside High School community," said LPS5 Superintendent Irma Trosclair. "He has served in a variety of educational roles giving him the knowledge and skills necessary to lead an effective school. Our school system is fortunate that Mr. Myles has joined our team and will lead the important work at Northside High School."

Myles steps in after Williams departed for her alma mater, Lafayette High School. In the most recent school scores, Northside was graded as a "C" school - up several points from 2019, before the pandemic, when it was rated as a "D" school.

Myles received his Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education from McNeese State University. In addition, he earned a Master’s in Sports Administration and a Master’s +30 Certification in Secondary Supervision and Administration from Grambling State University. He comes to us with 33 years of educational experience.

He officially began the job on Tuesday, January 2.

Top 10 High Schools in Louisiana There are some new schools to make the list.