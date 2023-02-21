Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man After Shooting on Mardi Gras Day
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An arrest has been made following a shooting in the 900 block of Janvier Road in Lafayette Parish that happened on Mardi Gras Day.
According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old James McMillan is being charged with Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.
McMillan sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a total bond of $255,000.00. His court date has been set for Ash Wednesday at 8:20 a.m.
All we know right now about the victim is that he is a 23-year-old man. According to KLFY, the victim was shot while riding his bicycle and fell into a ditch.
There are no further details being given about the case at this time.
