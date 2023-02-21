LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An arrest has been made following a shooting in the 900 block of Janvier Road in Lafayette Parish that happened on Mardi Gras Day.

900 block of Janvier Road, google maps 900 block of Janvier Road, google maps loading...

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old James McMillan is being charged with Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

McMillan sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a total bond of $255,000.00. His court date has been set for Ash Wednesday at 8:20 a.m.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo loading...

All we know right now about the victim is that he is a 23-year-old man. According to KLFY, the victim was shot while riding his bicycle and fell into a ditch.

There are no further details being given about the case at this time.