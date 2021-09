Sixteen names appear on the daily arrest report provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. In today's report, you will notice quite a few theft and burglary charges.

Name: Adam Alleman

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 7:41 am

Charge: Probation (Free Text), Fugitive,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Gerald DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK, BLACK, BLACK SHIRT, BLUE PANTS, GREY SHOES, BLUE BOXERS, BROWN, BLACK SOCKS, GREEN

BACKPACK,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012431,

Name: Adam J Bourque

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 4:09 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Looting Charge,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Courville ROA,Soctt,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK NO CRACKS, LOUISIANA ID, RED BELT, WHITE HAT, BROWN, BLACK SHOES, BLUE PANTS, BLACK

SHIRT, BLACK HAIR TIE, BLACK HAIR TIE, RED BOXERS, WHITE SOCKS, GREY NOSE RING,

Associate(s): DEVIN HARRIS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012439,21-0294139,20-0305775,

Name: Amanda L Norris

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 12:02 pm

Charge: Rapides Parish ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 700 Blk Hwy 1204, Ball, La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012438,

Name: Frankie Gathe Jr

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 8:10 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk E Broussard RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK, MULRI COLORED, BLACK HAIR TIE, GREY, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLACK SHOES,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292404,

Name: Jalaun Gardner

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 10:36 pm

Charge: St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: ST MARTIN PD

Address: 300 Blk W Bridge STR,St.Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012444,

Name: James A Logan

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 2:30 pm

Charge: Theft Charge,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 400 Blk Killborne Circle, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: RED SHIRT, BLUE PANTS, GREY SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK BOXERS,

Associate(s): LEE VEALS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0293226,

Name: Jason G Nady Jr

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 9:27 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer, Illegal Possession Of Stolen F, No License Plate, Fugitive,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Sweetbriar DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE A WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: BLK SHOES, BLK SOCKS, WHITE SHIRT, BLK SHORTS, 2 BLK, 2 LA,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012442,

Name: Lee M Veals

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 12:02 pm

Charge: Rapides Parish, Theft Charge, Possession Of Stolen Things,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 1000 Blk Allison DRV, Pineville, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER HAVING ITEMS THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM AND ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY, BLACK X2 CRACKED, BROWN , CARDS, LA , GREY SHIRT, BLUE PANTS, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS,

BLACK BOXERS, BROWN,

Associate(s): JAMES LOGAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0293226,21-0295886,21-0012436,

Name: Malcolm X Williams

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 10:43 pm

Charge: Rapides Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 3800 Blk Agullrrard STR, Alexandria, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT, GRAY PANTS, BLK SHOES, BLK/BRN CASE, HOTEL KEY,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012445,

Name: Markale J Thibeaux

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 5:39 pm

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended, Required Position And Method O, It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowing,

Transactions Involving Proceed, Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch. Iv, Warrant/Bench Warrant, It Is

Unlawful To Knowingly/In, Safety Belt Use; Tags Indicat, Sale/Dist/Pos Leg Drg Wo Press,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Woodrow STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHOES, WHITE SOCKS, BLUE JEANS, WHITE T-SHIRT, 3 PHONES, CHAIN, KEYS,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0234298,21-0012440,

Name: Megan Spincken

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 11:20 am

Charge: Hold For Court, Battery Of Er Personnel,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS A HOLD FOR COURT

Property: WHITE SHOES, WHITE SOCKS, BLACK SHIRT, PINK PANTS, RED, MULTI COLOR, PINK, GREY, 2 WHITE,

PINK UNDERWEAR, BLACK HAIR TIE,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0024538,21-0012432,

Name: Michael W Taylor

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 8:45 pm

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquent, Disturbing The Peace / Language, Aggravated Assault Charge,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk St. Patrick STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: WHITE SOCKS, JEANS, BLK SHIRT, BRN BOOTS, BRN,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0296537,

Name: Precious A Blanchard

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 6:31 pm

Charge: Illegal Carrying Of Weapon,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Falcon, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING TRAFFIC STOP WHERE WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: JEANS, WHITE SHOES, GRAY SHIRT, WHITE SHIRT, NOSE RING, LIP RING, HAIRBAND, BLUE, LA, FS

CARD, 2 VISA, INS CARD, BLK MULTI-COLOR CASE, BLK MULTI-COLOR DAMAGED,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0296445,

Name: Scotty J Molitor

Age: 55

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 2:35 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch. Ii Unless Rx, Driver Must Be Licensed, Hold For Court, Tail Lamps,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND IS A HOLD FOR COURT

Property: BLACK, GREY, GREY BAG, GREY SHIRT, GREY SHOES, GREY SOCKS, BLUE BOXERS, BROWN, RUBBERBAND,

KNIFE POUCH,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012435,21-0267043,

Name: Sidney J Demahy

Age: 66

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 1:05 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass, Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D, Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND TAKING ITEMS FROM A HOME

Property: BLACK GLOVE, WHITE , YELLOW, WHITE, GREY, PURPLE , BLACK SHORTS, WHITE SHOES,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0291723,21-0296005,

Name: Zackery D Romero

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Aug 25, 2021 4:10 pm

Charge: Expired Motor Vehicle Inspect, Improper Lane Change - No Acc, Fail To Dim Lights - No Accid, Owi

1st Offense (Misd),

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 1000 Blk Pat ST, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: JAIL SHEETS

Property: BROWN, BLUE, PAPERS, BLACK, BLUE SHIRT, BLUE PANTS, BROWN BELT, BLUE SHOES, BLACK SOCKS,

GREY BOXERS,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012437,