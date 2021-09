The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, September 22, 2021:

Name: Brittani L Burchett

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 7:45 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: CONCORDIA SO

Address: 100 Blk Citadel DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: GREY JACKET , TAN BRA , BLK LEGGINGS , BLK SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , , BOOKS , BROWN HAIR TIE , GREY

NOSE RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012690,

Name: Danielle Bernard

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 11:56 am

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Moonlight RD,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR VERMILLION

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0112692,

Photo courtesy of pablo-padilla-B0U_OFXXSNo-unsplash

Name: Jacob M Cleveland

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 8:55 am

Charge: Child Desertion Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Bridgeway DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0299864,

Name: Jermaine Hatch

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 4:30 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 3600 Blk Kaliste Saloom RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: BLK HAIR WRAP , GREEN SHIRT , BLK GLASSES , ORANGE VEST , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE MASK ,

BLUE JEANS , BLK BOOTS , BLK WALLET , WHITE , BLK CARD , BLK CHARGING BLOCK , 2 PURPLE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012693,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Jordan Verrett

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 12:40 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 200 Blk Woodvale AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: JAIL SHEET

Property: GREY SHOES , BLACK BELT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHORTS , BROWN WALLET , GREY/PINK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012691,

Name: Karsen K Ackal

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 5:20 pm

Charge: Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Copperfield Way ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON JUDGE ORDERED SANCTION

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY BELT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , YELLOW , GREEN PLAID BOXERS , MULTI COLOR TIE ,

BLACK CHARGER CUBE , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012694,21-0033815,

(Photo by Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

Name: Phillip Wilson

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 6:00 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Martin Luther King DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN INCIDENT.

Property: BROWN SH0ES , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK MASK , BLACK BELT , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0321274,21-0325602,

Name: Trellen W Hamilton

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 21, 2021 10:54 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Saturn ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BRANDISHING A FIREARM AT A RELATIVE

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SLIPPERS (MULTICOLOR) , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK HAIR TIE , PINK

UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0326606,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children