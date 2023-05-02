LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has confirmed that a student was injured by a discarded hypodermic needle on one of the parish's buses.

Law enforcement are not yet investigating the matter, though LPSS did file a report with them, according to KLFY.

LPSS spokesperson Amanda Blanco said syringes tucked into the crease of a bus seat were found by two students during a field trip Monday. Blanco said it was reported that one student poked another student with a syringe, but LPSS is still investigating the details of the incident. “Preliminary field tests determined that at least one syringe contained traces of the antibiotic Erythromycin and dried blood,” Blanco said. “An incident report has been filed and the syringes have been submitted as evidence and sent for further testing.”

LPSS-SIgn-KPEL-Photo-e14568107808911 loading...

The district is reviewing surveillance footage. Every school bus is equipped with cameras, which should allow authorities to better identify what happened.

Student privacy and HIPAA laws prevent the district from disclosing the student's name or their medical status as a result of the incident.

Miami-Dade County Gives Child Immunizations Before School Begins Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

The Dangers of Syringes

While it's unclear if the syringes were previously used, improperly using and disposing of them can present major health risks.

The website All Points Medical Waste says that it can create severe issues for people and the environment.

Hazardous waste generated by the medical industry can be infectious and toxic. Sharps and needles discarded improperly can contain traces of pathogens, insulin and other medication, blood and other bodily fluids and infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis. Accidental exposure to these types of waste can lead to serious consequences, including seeping into and poisoning soils and water supply, as well as causing critical illnesses to humans and animals.

There is no further information on the needles found on the bus, but LPSS is investigating the matter further.

Vintage School Buses