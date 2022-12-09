Lafayette Police Investigating after Two People Were Found Dead

Two people were found dead in a home in the 200 block of Woodrow Street according to Lafayette Police Investigators.

Police were called there to do a welfare check on the man and woman.

The two deceased people were found dead just before 5 o’clock Thursday evening.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths are being investigated.

