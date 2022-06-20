Lafayette Police: Man Stole Wallet Belonging to Dad Playing Video Games With His Child

When I was a child, one of my favorite memories I have with my dad was playing video games at the arcade.

Yes I loved playing video games on my Super Nintendo and Playstation at home. But there was nothing like being in a room full of my favorite arcade games and hanging out with my Dad on a Saturday afternoon. And getting to win enough tickets to buy a prize at the end of our arcade trip was just icing on the cake.

Can you imagine as a parent losing your wallet while you're trying to enjoy some time with your child? That's exactly what happened over the Father's Day weekend to a Dad and his child while they were playing in the game room at The Grand Theatre, according to Lafayette Police.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) loading...

Officers say one child who was also playing in the game room tried to do the right thing when he found the wallet: he found an adult and brought it to him.

The only problem is that the adult the child brought the wallet to did not return the wallet to its rightful owner.

Picture of Suspect Provided by Lafayette Police via Facebook Picture of Suspect Provided by Lafayette Police via Facebook loading...

According to Lafayette Police, the suspect scanned the room and then placed the wallet in his pocket. Officers say the suspect then left the theater with the victim's wallet without turning it in or telling anyone about it.

If you have any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All callers remain anonymous!

Pics of ShowBiz Pizza in Lafayette From the Late 80s

5 ELECTRONIC GADGETS EVERY MODERN MAN DESIRES