LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that there was only one victim of a shooting in Lafayette on Wednesday. The second victim originally reported was based on testimony that has since been clarified.

"After further investigation, investigators were able to determine only one victim sustained gunshot wounds as a result of yesterday’s shooting," according to a statement from LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green. "The statement provided yesterday was preliminary and we indicated two victims were shot. The only victim shot was the deceased as indicated in the update."

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the scene of a shooting on W. Gilman Street in Lafayette. At the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to their initial report. That victim, later identified as Kvon O’neil, 20, of Lafayette, died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect in the case is a juvenile and has been taken into custody. They have been charged with eight counts of attempted 1st-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to 2nd-degree murder.

The original story concerning the shooting is below.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two people have been hospitalized in separate shootings in Lafayette, and Lafayette police are investigating.

According to an LPD notice, police were first made aware of a shooting in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street in Lafayette. Officers responding to the scene found a victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. After emergency aid was given to the victim, they were transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in "stable but critical" condition.

Police then learned of another prior shooting at Big Boys Tobacco on N. University. Once at the scene, they found a victim with a single gunshot wound. That victim was likewise transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police have established crime scenes at both locations and investigators are on these scenes working to determine investigative leads.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

