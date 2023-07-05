Lafayette Police Currently Investigating Two Wednesday Shootings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Two people have been hospitalized in separate shootings in Lafayette, and Lafayette police are investigating.

According to an LPD notice, police were first made aware of a shooting in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street in Lafayette. Officers responding to the scene found a victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. After emergency aid was given to the victim, they were transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in "stable but critical" condition.

Police then learned of another prior shooting at Big Boys Tobacco on N. University. Once at the scene, they found a victim with a single gunshot wound. That victim was likewise transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police have established crime scenes at both locations and investigators are on these scenes working to determine investigative leads.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

