Huge Breakthrough: Lafayette Police Make 2 Arrests in February Shooting

Nearly three months ago, KPEL News reported Lafayette Police officers responded to the 100 block of Hebert Road after reports of shots fired in the area. A few blocks away, officers found a male and a female unresponsive in the 100 block of Newport Drive.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on February 4th.

On Tuesday, April 26, Agents with United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) and Special Investigative Unit (SIU) made an arrest in the case. 18-year-old Rodrigo Arnada, Jr. had an active warrant for two counts of principal to attempted first degree murder stemming from the shooting.

Arnada was located and arrested in Lafayette and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His court date is scheduled for Friday, April 29. His bond has been set at $150,000.00.

Today (Wednesday, April 27), a second suspect was arrested in the case - a 16-year-old juvenile male. He faces the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Felony Illegal Use of Weapons
  • Juvenile in Possession of Firearms
He has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

