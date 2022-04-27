Nearly three months ago, KPEL News reported Lafayette Police officers responded to the 100 block of Hebert Road after reports of shots fired in the area. A few blocks away, officers found a male and a female unresponsive in the 100 block of Newport Drive.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on February 4th.

Hebert Road to Newport Drive, Google maps Hebert Road to Newport Drive, Google maps loading...

On Tuesday, April 26, Agents with United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) and Special Investigative Unit (SIU) made an arrest in the case. 18-year-old Rodrigo Arnada, Jr. had an active warrant for two counts of principal to attempted first degree murder stemming from the shooting.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo loading...

Arnada was located and arrested in Lafayette and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His court date is scheduled for Friday, April 29. His bond has been set at $150,000.00.

Today (Wednesday, April 27), a second suspect was arrested in the case - a 16-year-old juvenile male. He faces the following charges:

2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Felony Illegal Use of Weapons

Juvenile in Possession of Firearms

Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, google street view Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, google street view loading...

He has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born