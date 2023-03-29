Well, one of the biggest challenges to going out to eat - deciding where to go - may finally have a solution. Users of the app OpenTable can now ask an artificial intelligence (AI) bot for its recommendations and get a response.

OpenAI, which has one of the most well-known web-based chatbots (ChatGPT) on the web right now, is partnering with OpenTable to provide the new AI recommendation service. More via Restaurant Business:

Right now, the feature is available only to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, a $20 monthly membership that offers faster response times and access to new features. But it will be gradually rolled out to more users, and OpenTable did not rule out making the bot a feature of its actual website someday. “Currently, this feature is only available through ChatGPT, but it’s exciting to imagine future use cases,” OpenTable Chief Growth Officer Susan Lee wrote in an email. The integration is part of a major step forward for ChatGPT, which until this week did not have access to the internet. Instead, it drew responses from a massive body of training material that taught it to understand human speech patterns. But that data was only current through September 2021.

So, if you're looking for advice on where to eat, and you have OpenTable's premium subscription, it sounds like you have a new friend.

If you don't have OpenTable, you can always check out our recommendations!

