With SNAP benefits in Louisiana set to pause on November 1 due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, many local Lafayette businesses are taking action to make sure families don’t go hungry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture previously warned that without congressional action, no new SNAP benefits would be issued in November. Nearly 800,000 Louisianans rely on the program each month, leaving many uncertain about how they’ll feed their families as the federal shutdown continues.

Governor Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency last week in anticipation of the funding lapse. Still, in the meantime, Acadiana’s local restaurant community has shown that when times get tough, locals always find a way to step up.

Chicken Salad Chick goes viral for feeding kids for free

One of the first Lafayette businesses to jump into action was Chicken Salad Chick on Ambassador Caffery, which announced that kids will eat free until SNAP benefits are restored.

“We do not intend to take sides or make this offer political — we simply believe that no child should go hungry,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The offer is for dine-in only, providing one free kid’s meal per child — no purchase necessary, no questions asked. The post quickly went viral, inspiring other Acadiana businesses to follow their lead.

Local favorites follow suit

Restaurants like Laura’s 2, The Louisiana Bean, and Cajan’s in Scott are among the local spots joining the effort to help families who rely on SNAP.

Even Developing Lafayette encouraged businesses to comment under a recent post if they were offering any type of food assistance, creating a growing list of Acadiana restaurants, bakeries, and cafes stepping in to feed the community.

The response shows how fast a good deed can spread, and how local businesses continue to take care of their neighbors, regardless of politics or policy.

Lawmakers find a temporary solution, but concerns remain

There’s now at least some relief on the horizon. Louisiana lawmakers have approved a plan to use $150 million in state funds from the Louisiana Department of Health to temporarily cover SNAP benefits through November.

The move, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers, allows the state to front the funds while awaiting federal reimbursement once the government reopens.

“You have to make sure that your disabled, your elderly, and about a thousand families and individuals on this program are taken care of,” said Sen. Cameron Henry, who helped lead the effort.

However, while this action helps buy time, Second Harvest Food Bank warns that the emergency plan won’t reach everyone.

The organization says that even with the state’s quick response, food banks are already facing massive shortages after receiving 4.8 million fewer meals’ worth of USDA food this year.

“We’re treating this like any other disaster because hunger doesn’t wait,” said Second Harvest CEO Jon Toups. “The proposed funding might help some people for a short time, but not everyone who relies on SNAP.”

Community strength when we need it most

Even with temporary funding in place, the situation has opened many eyes to how fragile food security can be for thousands of Louisiana families.

In Lafayette and across Acadiana, restaurants, nonprofits, and everyday residents are proving that a little kindness can go a long way. Whether it’s a free meal, a donation, or simply sharing information, each small effort helps make sure no child goes hungry as the state works through this crisis.

As one commenter wrote under a viral post, “This is why Lafayette is special — we feed people, we love people, and we show up when it matters most.”