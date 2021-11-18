Lafayette Restaurants That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a day of giving thanks for all the wonderful blessings that we have. Sometimes that blessing is not having to cook dinner for your entire family. If that is something that you aren’t interested in during this year then here are some options of Lafayette Restaurants that will be open this year on Thanksgiving Day.

Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Bailey's Seafood and Grill. Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey's Seafood & Grill has provided a special Thanksgiving meal to the less fortunate in our community. The Thanksgiving meal will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 am- 2 pm. For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.

City Club at River Ranch is offering Thanksgiving meals. The deadline to order thanksgiving to-go meals is Thursday, November 18, at 5:00 pm. Call 337-216-6677 to place your order.

Members are invited to City Club's annual Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 25th. Reservations can be made by calling 337-216-6677 or via our member online calendar.

Cracker Barrel stores around the country will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To-go services are also available. Crackerbarrel.com/order-online/

Masala Indian Kitchen in Lafayette will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am- 2:30 pm, and from 5 pm - 9 pm. Reserve a table by calling 337-981-6373 or on their website: http://masalaindiankitchen.com.

Mel's Diner in Broussard will be open on Thanksgiving for normal business hours. Thanksgiving menu options will be served. They will be open 24 hours.

Carlo Allegri, Getty Images

Piccadilly in Lafayette will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The Arnould Blvd location will be open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Rickey Meches Donut in Lafayette will be open on Thanksgiving day from 4 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ruth Chris Steak House will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are required. Call 337-237-6123 to make a reservation. Www.ruthschris.com.

Waffle House will be open on Thanksgiving Day for 24 hours.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar on Kaliste Saloom will be open from 5 pm-11 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Acadiana's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes