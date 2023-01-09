Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office need help from the public in finding 16-year-old Wyatt Myers.

Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says Meyer was last seen on Friday, January 6.

Wyatt Myers Photo courtesy of Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

The young man was last known to be in the 200 block of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette.

Officials say he is around 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs around 160 pounds. His eyes are Hazel and his hair is brown.

If you see this teenager you are asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-236-9211.

You can anonymously give information to the Lafayette Crime Stoppers program by calling 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Another venue for giving information anonymously is by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.