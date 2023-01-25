Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets.
Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive policing" for the bust that happened while Miller was working patrol in the 800 block of Old Spanish Trail on January 17th. Deputy Miller says there were certain indicators that happened throughout his interaction with the driver that compelled him to investigate the traffic stop further, which led to the discovery of the following:
- body armor containing a set of hard rifle plates in addition to soft plates
- burglary tools
- a homemade firearm suppressor
- a gas grenade
- 21.2 grams of methamphetamine
- Xanax
- Steroids
- and various drug paraphernalia
Deputy Miller’s actions exemplify the level of vigilance and proactive policing law enforcement in Lafayette Parish strives to achieve for the public we serve each and every day,” said Sheriff Mark Garber. “His efforts led to the removal of several dangerous items off of the streets of Lafayette Parish and to the incarceration of a criminal with unknown intentions.”
The items located during the traffic stop were seized and the driver, whose identity has not been released at this time, was taken into custody on various weapons and drugs charges.