The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, October 27, 2021:

Name: Antonio M Lewis

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 9:16 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Obstruction Of Justice , Illegal Carrying

Of Weapon Pen , Fugitive , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLUE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , 2 YELLOW , 1 YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0365962,21-0013047,

Name: Brian K Veronie

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 11:37 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T ,

Simple Battery , Theft Under One Hundred Dolla ,

Arresting Agency: UNIV OF LA LAFAYETTE (ULPD)

Address: 400 Blk Westgate Lot47 ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: LA , GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY , 2 BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0307778,21-0013031,21-0274749,

Name: Chance Sam

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 5:43 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Simple Escape; Aggravated Esc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Staten STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND ATTEMPTED TO FLEE FROM OFFICERS

Property: BLUE HOSPITAL SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , GREEN SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0365852,

Name: Corey J Batiste

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 2:59 pm

Charge: Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm , Prohib Poss Firearm By Person , View Outward Or Inward Through ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 900 Blk W Patin RD,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND

Property: YELLOW , WHITE , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , GRAY MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0365719,

Name: Deangelo D King

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:20 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Smith Reed RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION AND HAVING AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , RED , BLACK , WHITE TOWEL , GREEN SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , RED SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK

BOXERS , BLACK PANTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0365665,21-0347125,

Name: Jaquon Johnson

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 5:33 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault - C , Attp-Murder/First Degree , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1300 Blk Roper RD,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK HOODIE , BLK DAMAGED , BLK , NOSE RING ,

Associate(s): JOSHUA THIBODEAUX, SHAWN DAVIS, ALLIJAH NOEL, CALLIJAH NOEL, MYLES PREJEAN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0365609,21-0169703,

Name: John D Brown Jr

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 5:42 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , Viol Of Protective Orders , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1500 Blk 12th Street ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK PANTS , BOXERS , BLK , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013044,21-0163086,

Name: John R Sonnier Jr

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:47 pm

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 GREY , 2 GREY , BLACK HAIR NET , GREY SHIRT , PURPLE SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK

HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0360185,21-0189426,

Name: John T Lindsey

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Attp-Arson/Aggravated , Entry On Or Remaining In Plac , Owi 1st Offense

(Misd) , Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: 3 GREY , BROWN , GREY , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS 4 , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SWEATER , GREY SHOES ,

WHITE SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013036,20-0273518,

Name: Kailynn V Verrett

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 10:03 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Prohib Poss Firearm By Person , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Eagle Street ,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER MAKING CONTACT WITH OFFICERS AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: RED SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , 2 BLACK (1 CRACKED) , 1 LA ID , 5 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0366109,

Name: Kevin J Guidry

Age: 49

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 12:34 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Municipal

Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Saint James DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: JEAN SHORTS , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , GRAY , LUCKY STRIKE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): ,21-0365003,21-0013029,

Name: Preston D Davis

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 10:20 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Irma DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK CRACKED , GREY , CARDS , WHITE EAR BUD , BLACK EAR BUD , LOOSE CHANGE , IBERIA ID , BLACK

JACKET , BLACK HAT , BLACK HAIR NET , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , BLACK SOCK , WHITE SOCK , WHITE PANTS ,

WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013030,17-0011797,18-0338855,

Name: Terrence J Clemons

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:06 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Hold For Extradition ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk General Marshal ,Lafaeytte,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , GREY PANTS , MULTI COLORED SHOES , BLACK , , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0365724,21-0013037,

Name: Troy R Bratcher

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:01 pm

Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Jules LAN,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESTY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013041,

Name: Tyler M Richard Jr

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 4:30 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Avalon ROA,Lafayetet,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED

Property: BROWN , GREY JACKET , RED TIE , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN , GREY PANTS , BROWN SHOES , MULTI COLOR SOCKS ,

MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013040,

Name: Wendy M Mathis

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:47 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Forgery: , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: 2 BLACK , 1 PINK , YELLOW , GREEN KOOL , BLACK , BROWN , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , BLACK SOCKS ,

BLUE PANTS , PINK SHOES , BOBBY PINS , BLACK PONYTAIL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013043,20-0009889,

