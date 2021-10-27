Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report; Who Was Arrested?
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, October 27, 2021:
Name: Antonio M Lewis
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 9:16 pm
Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Obstruction Of Justice , Illegal Carrying
Of Weapon Pen , Fugitive , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: BLUE SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , 2 YELLOW , 1 YELLOW ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0365962,21-0013047,
Name: Brian K Veronie
Age: 36
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 11:37 am
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T ,
Simple Battery , Theft Under One Hundred Dolla ,
Arresting Agency: UNIV OF LA LAFAYETTE (ULPD)
Address: 400 Blk Westgate Lot47 ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: LA , GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY , 2 BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0307778,21-0013031,21-0274749,
Name: Chance Sam
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 5:43 pm
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Simple Escape; Aggravated Esc ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Staten STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND ATTEMPTED TO FLEE FROM OFFICERS
Property: BLUE HOSPITAL SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , GREEN SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0365852,
Name: Corey J Batiste
Age: 22
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 2:59 pm
Charge: Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm , Prohib Poss Firearm By Person , View Outward Or Inward Through ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 900 Blk W Patin RD,Breaux Bridge,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND WEAPONS WERE FOUND
Property: YELLOW , WHITE , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , GRAY MASK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0365719,
Name: Deangelo D King
Age: 20
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:20 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Simple Burglary ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 500 Blk Smith Reed RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION AND HAVING AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLACK , RED , BLACK , WHITE TOWEL , GREEN SHIRT , WHITE PANTS , RED SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK
BOXERS , BLACK PANTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0365665,21-0347125,
Name: Jaquon Johnson
Age: 18
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 5:33 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Agg Assault - C , Attp-Murder/First Degree , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1300 Blk Roper RD,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK HOODIE , BLK DAMAGED , BLK , NOSE RING ,
Associate(s): JOSHUA THIBODEAUX, SHAWN DAVIS, ALLIJAH NOEL, CALLIJAH NOEL, MYLES PREJEAN,
Incident Number(s): 21-0365609,21-0169703,
Name: John D Brown Jr
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 5:42 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench
Warrant , Viol Of Protective Orders , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1500 Blk 12th Street ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLK PANTS , BOXERS , BLK , YELLOW ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013044,21-0163086,
Name: John R Sonnier Jr
Age: 41
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:47 pm
Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Viol Of Protective Orders ,
Arresting Agency: DUSON PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: 2 GREY , 2 GREY , BLACK HAIR NET , GREY SHIRT , PURPLE SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK
HAIR TIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0360185,21-0189426,
Name: John T Lindsey
Age: 63
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 1:00 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Attp-Arson/Aggravated , Entry On Or Remaining In Plac , Owi 1st Offense
(Misd) , Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: 3 GREY , BROWN , GREY , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS 4 , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SWEATER , GREY SHOES ,
WHITE SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013036,20-0273518,
Name: Kailynn V Verrett
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 10:03 pm
Charge: Criminal Trespass , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Prohib Poss Firearm By Person , Illegal
Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1000 Blk Eagle Street ,Franklin,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER MAKING CONTACT WITH OFFICERS AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: RED SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , 2 BLACK (1 CRACKED) , 1 LA ID , 5 ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0366109,
Name: Kevin J Guidry
Age: 49
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 12:34 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Municipal
Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Saint James DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: JEAN SHORTS , GRAY SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK , GRAY , LUCKY STRIKE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): ,21-0365003,21-0013029,
Name: Preston D Davis
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 10:20 am
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Irma DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLACK CRACKED , GREY , CARDS , WHITE EAR BUD , BLACK EAR BUD , LOOSE CHANGE , IBERIA ID , BLACK
JACKET , BLACK HAT , BLACK HAIR NET , BLACK SHOES , BLACK , BLACK SOCK , WHITE SOCK , WHITE PANTS ,
WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013030,17-0011797,18-0338855,
Name: Terrence J Clemons
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:06 pm
Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Hold For Extradition ,
Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk General Marshal ,Lafaeytte,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , GREY PANTS , MULTI COLORED SHOES , BLACK , , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0365724,21-0013037,
Name: Troy R Bratcher
Age: 27
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:01 pm
Charge: Hold For St. Landry ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Jules LAN,Church Point,La,
Cause for Arrest: COURTESTY BOOKING
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013041,
Name: Tyler M Richard Jr
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 4:30 pm
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Avalon ROA,Lafayetet,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED
Property: BROWN , GREY JACKET , RED TIE , WHITE SHIRT , BROWN , GREY PANTS , BROWN SHOES , MULTI COLOR SOCKS ,
MULTI COLOR BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013040,
Name: Wendy M Mathis
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 26, 2021 3:47 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Forgery: , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: DUSON PD
Address: Blk ,Duson,,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: 2 BLACK , 1 PINK , YELLOW , GREEN KOOL , BLACK , BROWN , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BRA , BLACK SOCKS ,
BLUE PANTS , PINK SHOES , BOBBY PINS , BLACK PONYTAIL ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013043,20-0009889,
