Lafayette, South Louisiana Under Heat Advisory Through the Evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As you may or may not be aware, it's hot outside. Very hot.

As noted earlier today, the heat is coming earlier and earlier in the day as the summer progresses, but the National Weather Service is warning residents that it's not just hot - it's dangerously hot.

Here's a closer look at those heat index numbers for a number of cities in the region, based on the heat map from Zoom Earth:

Credit: Zoom Earth Credit: Zoom Earth loading...

According to the NWS in Lake Charles:

Heat advisory for all of southeast Texas, as well as central, south central, and southwest Louisiana this afternoon The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 am to 8 pm CDT. Heat indices or the apparent temperatures will run from 106 to 112 degrees. Try to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water/frequent breaks if you must be outside.

During a Heat Advisory, the NWS recommends the following course of action:

Drink plenty of fluids



Stay in an air-conditioned room



Stay out of the sun



Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.