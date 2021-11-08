LAFAYETTE TRAFFIC ALERT: Kaliste Saloom Lane Closures Begin This Week

The widening of Kaliste Saloom Road continues as Lafayette Consolidated Government crews will need to begin lane closures on Wednesday.

According to a press release from LCG, Kaliste Saloom will only have one lane open between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. as workers continue paving the concrete. Flaggers will be on-site to control traffic. This will happen one to two nights per week over the next four weeks, weather permitting.

You are asked to please use alternate routes during this time.

Kaliste Saloom Road/E. Broussard Road Roundabout, google street view

This widening project has been one of the major traffic projections happening in the Hub City over the past 1-2 years. The roundabout linking Kaliste Saloom and E. Broussard Road was completed in November of last year. Residents and people driving through Kaliste Saloom between E. Broussard and Ambassador Caffery will certainly be excited once the widening of the often-traveled roadway is completed.

In a recent Facebook post, LCG says the project focusing on the stretch of Kaliste Saloom between Ambassador Caffery and Grand Pointe Apartments is approximately 79% complete.

Here is what crews have completed:

Crews have continued grading the area to the finished elevation and pouring bolster blocks in preparation for the roadway pavement to be constructed.

Existing driveways have been removed where necessary and both permanent replacement driveways and temporary aggregate access driveways have been constructed.

Temporary pavement striping including centerlines between opposing lanes were also added. Additionally, lighting for the entire north side of Kaliste Saloom Road has been completed.

