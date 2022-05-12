More Lanes Of Kaliste Saloom Road Are Open

Work continues on Kaliste Saloom Road to add more lanes to that area.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the roadway will eventually go from two to five lanes, and now some of the lanes are open.

If you travel Kaliste Saloom between Ambassador Caffery and Meyers Drive, you will see that two southbound lanes are open.

Kaliste Saloom Road Work Google Street View loading...

Work continues to add the needed equipment for the roadway for the outside northbound lane and that's why it is still closed. Workers will be putting in street lights and storm drains on that side of the roadway.

Once work crews have installed those open, work will continue to widen Kaliste Saloom from Meters to E Broussard Road.

Some 22,000 drivers use this corridor on a daily basis in Lafayette.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by August of 2022. The completion of the construction is contingent on good weather. The finish date in August is a month sooner than the original completion time of September 2022.

5 Worst Lafayette Intersections

You Know You're From Louisiana