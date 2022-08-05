Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project

For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes.

Driving through that area, drivers really have needed to pay close attention to the layout of the road while driving through the construction or risk crashing.

Some 22,000 drivers use this corridor on a daily basis in Lafayette.

Over the last two years, the super roundabout at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and E. Broussard Road has helped to move traffic along better in the area.

Well now, after all of the construction that drivers have had to navigate in that area, KPEL News is happy to report that ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN on Kaliste Saloom between Ambassador Caffery and E. Broussard Road. That's according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government. The roadway fully opened on Friday morning.

Now, according to LCG traffic officials, there are still a few "minor remaining tasks to complete before it (the project) officially ends," but drivers will notice a big difference wilh all 5 lanes now being open.

Once those "minor remaining tasks" are done, there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the hard work that was completed. The project was scheduled to be completed in September of 2022.

