Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Calling all veterans and patriots! Lafayette Consolidated Government is hosting the Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and invites people of across Louisiana to show their gratitude for the service of our current and former members of the military.

Nixon Library Hosts Reunion For Vietnam Prisoners Of War Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

President Woodrow Wilson recognized November 11 as what was originally known as Armistice Day. World War I had ended on the 11th day of the 11th month, so the date was chosen intentionally.

President Wilson proclaimed:

To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…

After World War II, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name by proclamation from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. The executive proclamation read, in part:

In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all Veterans, all Veterans’ organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose.

Finally, the date of November 11th was solidified in 1978, after President Gerald Ford signed Public Law 94-97 (89 Stat. 479).

Hundreds Of Thousands Participate In Veterans Day Parade In NYC Getty Images loading...

Lafayette has not had a publicly recognized Veterans Day Parade until now.

The parade will roll through downtown Lafayette on Saturday, November 11, at 11 AM. It will be followed by a jamboree that features music, food, and organizations to offer information to veterans about benefits.

Participation is free, but organizers would like to invite all veterans and veteran organizations to register so they can plan accordingly.

Line-up starts at 9:00AM along Cypress Street. The parade route will cover the heart of Lafayette, passing down Jefferson Street, Johnston Street, and Garfield Street and ending at Parc International with a jamboree.

Veterans Day Parade Route Lafayette Courtesy LCG loading...

Popular Veterans Day Restaurant Discounts Here are some of the great deals Veterans and military retirees can get on Veterans Day this year.