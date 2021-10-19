Early voting for the November 13 election in Louisiana will begin on Saturday, October 30, and continue through Saturday, November 6, excluding Sunday, October 31.

In addition to four statewide constitutional amendments that we will vote on, there will also be four Lafayette parish propositions on the ballot and two city of Lafayette propositions on the ballot.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The first parish-wide proposition that everyone in the parish will vote on has to do with a tax renewal for the Lafayette Regional Airport. It is a 1.71-mill property tax that was first placed on the ballot in 1972 according to Lafayette Director of Aviation Steven Pecou. He says this proposition if it is renewed by voters again, would raise around $3.8 million dollars. The money is used for maintenance at Lafayette Regional Airport.

Here is how the Parish-wide Proposition #1 will read when you are looking at it in the voting booth:

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of one and seventy-one hundredths (1.71) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,765,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the Lafayette Regional Airport?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The second parish-wide proposition that everyone in the parish will vote on has to do with a renewal of a drainage tax for maintenance and improvements. It is a 3.58-mill tax that ends up generating close to $8 million for these projects. It would increase the millage by .24 mills because after properties were reappraised, the values were lower. The Parish Council voted to go with the higher rate to collect the same amount of tax money.

Here is how the Parish-wide Proposition #2 will read when you are looking at it in the voting booth:

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three and fifty-eight hundredths (3.58) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $7,883,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving drainage works within and for the Parish, said millage to represent twenty-four hundredths of a mill (.24) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

Getty Images, Photo by Joe Raedle/

The third parish-wide proposition that everyone in the parish will vote on has to do with renewing a tax for the parish library system. This would renew the 1.84 mill property tax that is used to fund the system. This millage generates $4 million each year.

Here is how the Parish-wide Proposition #3 will read when you are looking at it in the voting booth:

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy and collect a one and eighty-four hundredths (1.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,051,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public libraries in the Parish, including the acquisition of equipment, books, materials, and supplies?

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The fourth parish-wide proposition that everyone in the parish will vote on has to do with rededicating some of the public health funds for fire protection for the unincorporated areas of Lafayette.

Here is how the Parish-wide Proposition #4 will read when you are looking at it in the voting booth:

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to rededicate the proceeds heretofore or hereafter received by the Parish from the levy and collection of a 2.21 mills tax (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $4,860,000) reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), said Tax authorized to be levied through 2025 pursuant to Proposition No. 3 at an election held on November 18, 2017, for the following purposes: (i) 1.98 mills for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and supporting public health units, mosquito and other arthropod abatement and control facilities and programs and animal control facilities and programs, acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor, and paying mandated expenses of the coroner; and (ii) .23 mills for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide fire protection in the Parish?

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

There are also two propositions on the ballot for city residents only.

The first city-wide proposition would be the renewal of a 3-mill property tax collected in the city of Lafayette, and that money is used to pay police officers. The tax generates around $4.6 million on an annual basis.

Here is how the city-wide Proposition #1 will read when you are looking at it in the voting booth:

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three (3) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,627,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing police salaries and salary-related benefits in the City?

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The second city-wide proposition would be the renewal of a 3-mill property tax collected in the city of Lafayette, and that money is used to pay police officers. The tax generates around $4.6 million on an annual basis.

Here is how the city-wide Proposition #2 will read when you are looking at it in the voting booth:

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of two (2) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,085,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing fire salaries and salary-related benefits in the City?

