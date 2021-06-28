Lafayette Waffle House Employee, Another Man Dead after Drive-By Shooting

Two people are dead after a late-night drive-by shooting at a restaurant just off of Interstate 10.

It happened just before 11 p. m. Sunday at the Waffle House at the corner of North University Avenue and Renaud Road.

Lafayette Police say they found one of the victims dead at the scene when they arrived to investigate a shots fired call. The second victim was died at the hospital. The victims' names have not been released.

According to a live witness video posted to the Facebook page "My Hood Lit," one of the victims was an employee who was sitting outside the restaurant smoking a cigarette. The person who recorded the video identified herself as the girlfriend of an employee. She asked someone at the scene if her boyfriend was safe. The other person confirmed her boyfriend is okay.

Later in the video, the person holding the phone mentions the employees' body was still in the parking lot while police waited on the coroner's office to arrive. She also notes the victim who was taken to the hospital was not an employee.

At the very end of the video, another woman asks if anyone knows where her boyfriend is. That woman said her boyfriend, who works at another Waffle House location in the city, was at home and about to go to bed when he received a call to come to the North University Avenue store. According to the woman, her boyfriend called her immediately after arriving to tell her someone shot his employee.

You can watch the full 13-minute video by clicking the image below.

Lafayette police have not said if anyone else was wounded. Police also have not released any details about possible suspects.

If you know anything about this case, call Lafayette Police at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now