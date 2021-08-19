Lafayette’s Most Wanted Criminal Captured

Two men accused of committing violent crimes in Lafayette were arrested on Wednesday, including the man identified by Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover as the most wanted criminal in Lafayette - Kendall Leopaul aka “Peanut.”

Leopaul was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Carencro Police Department. He's also a person of interest in two other violent crimes in Lafayette. He was arrested by the Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals Service.

Kendall R. Leopaul, photo from Lafayette Police

Also arrested was Joshua Thibodeaux Jr. aka "T-Pop." Thibodeaux was wanted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder and narcotics violations. He was arrested by the Sheriff's Office.

Joshua D. Thibodeaux Jr., photo from Lafayette Police

Both men were identified by the Lafayette Police Department several weeks ago as individuals who were suspected of committing, or being accomplices in violent acts. All of the crimes involved the use of firearms and range from aggravated assault to murder.

This is part of ongoing efforts by local agencies to work together to put violent criminals behind bars.

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Vermilion Parish

Journal Robert Kelly, a wanted fugitive since July based on a bond that was revoked by the courts, was arrested at an apartment complex within the city limits of Abbeville on Wednesday by agencies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and the Abbeville Police Department.

Journal Robert Kelly, mugshot from Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office

Kelly’s originals charges are Possession of Schedule II Oxycodone, Possession of Firearm with CDS Present, Firearm Free Zone, and Drug Free Zone.

Kelly has been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without bond.

