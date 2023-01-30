GUEYDAN, La. (KPEL News) - On the night of January 9th, 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan was riding his bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish when a Toyota Tundra struck him head-on.

Originally, Louisiana State Police investigators reported to KPEL News that Vincent was riding east in the westbound lane, which is not in compliance with Louisiana law. But, through further investigation, troopers determined Vincent was actually riding east in the easbound lane. At the same time, the truck was traveling west in the opposing lane before colliding with the bike.

Also, troopers have been awaiting toxicology results from the State Police Crime Lab. After those results came in, State Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Kane G. Leblance of Lake Arthur, who was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Sunday on the following charges:

LA RS 14:32.1 Vehicular homicide

LA RS 32:71 Driving on right side of road

LA RS 32:300 Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle

Louisiana State Police want to leave these reminders with you:

Bicyclists should never assume that motorists can see you. Illuminating devices and reflectors are required on all bicycles, and it is suggested to wear bright-colored or reflective materials when possible.

Bicyclists should wear a bicycle helmet.

Louisiana law requires bicyclists ride in the same direction as other vehicles and not in the opposing lane of travel. Travel as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable.

