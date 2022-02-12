The excitement is real in Louisiana for this Sunday to get here for the Super Bowl. Louisiana's favorite adopted son Joe Burrow is playing in the big game and Burrow fever has hit the bayou state.

The sale of Bengals Burrow jerseys has been off the charts in Louisiana as fans of the quarterback scurry to buy one before the game.

Local artist Candice Alexander has released a limited edition Joe Burrow print just in time for the big game. The picture features Joe Burrow in his LSU uniform and in his Bengals uniform.

We spoke with Candice Alexander who told us that there are only 100 prints available in the size pictured above.

Candice Alexander also told us that the print is also available in other sizes as well. You can even get a print of Joe in his LSU uniform only or his Bengals jersey but the most popular one right now is the one of Joe Burrow in both uniforms.

Here studios are located at 900 Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. you are encouraged to call the studio at (337) 370-9192 to see what prints and sizes are still available.

We would also like to thank Candice Alexander and her studio's for donating a beautiful framed Artist proof Print of the Joe Burrow double uniform print to us for our Walk-Ons/St. Jude Big Game Party to help us raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Geaux get you one today and Geaux Joe Burrow. Bring home the trophy!