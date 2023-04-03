Lake Charles, Louisiana: Ten Foods Most Likely To Cause Food Poisoning

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash

There's a new salmonella outbreak and the CDC is recommending that citizens don't eat certain foods that could be contaminated.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash
The CDC is reminding us once more not to eat raw cookie dough. That's because at least three people have been hospitalized as a result of a new salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Consumer Reports has ranked the top ten foods that cause food poisoning:

10. Flour

Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash
9.  Cantaloupe

Photo by Martin Moore on Unsplash
8.  Peaches

Photo by NisonCo PR and SEO on Unsplash
7.  Papayas

Photo by Can Rau on Unsplash
6.  Chicken

Photo by JK Sloan on Unsplash
5.  Turkey

Photo by Tofan Teodor on Unsplash
4.  Onions

Photo by Lars Blankers on Unsplash
3.  Ground beef

ThinkStock
2.  Deli cheese and meat

Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash
1.  Bagged salad and other leafy greens

Photo by Gil Ndjouwou on Unsplash
So, what makes flour dangerous? It's because, like the majority of the items on the list, it is raw and uncooked. Wheat is occasionally exposed to animal droppings while growing and processing it into flour does not kill the bacteria.

Cooking it is the only way to ensure its death. That's why you shouldn't eat raw cookie dough or lick the spoon when making brownies. A lot of dough like that also contains eggs. Cookies didn't make the top ten, but they may contain salmonella too.

