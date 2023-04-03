Lake Charles, Louisiana: Ten Foods Most Likely To Cause Food Poisoning
There's a new salmonella outbreak and the CDC is recommending that citizens don't eat certain foods that could be contaminated.
The CDC is reminding us once more not to eat raw cookie dough. That's because at least three people have been hospitalized as a result of a new salmonella outbreak linked to flour.
Consumer Reports has ranked the top ten foods that cause food poisoning:
10. Flour
9. Cantaloupe
8. Peaches
7. Papayas
6. Chicken
5. Turkey
4. Onions
3. Ground beef
2. Deli cheese and meat
1. Bagged salad and other leafy greens
So, what makes flour dangerous? It's because, like the majority of the items on the list, it is raw and uncooked. Wheat is occasionally exposed to animal droppings while growing and processing it into flour does not kill the bacteria.
Cooking it is the only way to ensure its death. That's why you shouldn't eat raw cookie dough or lick the spoon when making brownies. A lot of dough like that also contains eggs. Cookies didn't make the top ten, but they may contain salmonella too.