The City of Lake Charles has teamed up with Project Build A Future and the Catholic Charities to offer monetary assistance to Lake Charles residents.

These programs use funds that were sent to the city from the 2020 CARES Act. Lake Charles has partnered with the Catholic Charities to offer a rental assistance program and Project Build A Future will help the city administrate the mortgage assistance program. Both programs will provide much needed help for low to moderate income families in Lake Charles.

The rental assistance program provides up to $650 once in a 12-month period. If you would like more information on this program or would like to apply, you'll need to contact the Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana:

Phone - 337-439-7436

- 337-439-7436 Website - Click Here

The mortgage assistance program provides a one-time grant of up to $6,000 and is expected to help 60 families who may have fallen behind on their mortgage. If you would like more information on this program or would like to apply, you'll need to contact Project Build A Future:

Phone - 337-439-7191

- 337-439-7191 Website - Click Here

Approved families will also receive financial counseling and education services to help with long-term financial success

The City of Lake Charles is also reminding residents that they set up a fund late last year to help people pay past due water bills. City of Lake Charles Water Division customers who would benefit from this program need to contact the Catholic Charities of SWLA organization.