Lake Charles Company Expanding into Lafayette with 4 Locations

A Lake Charles-based company is making a big move into the Lafayette market.

According to Developing Lafayette, the company will be opening 4 more locations in the Lafayette area.

These 4 new locations add to the company's 18 Lake Charles locations and one in Acadiana.

Developing Lafayette is reporting that the Grab-N-Geaux Country Store and Smokehouse chain has made its way into the Lafayette market.

The chain of stores, with 18 locations in the greater Lake Charles area, already has a store operating in Duson on S. Fieldspan, according to the company's website.

According to the company's website, they got their start in the convenience store business in Texas and then expanded into Louisiana.

AFTER MASTERING THE GAS STATION AND CONVENIENCE STORE BUSINESS IN TEXAS AND PERFECTING THEIR FAMOUS BBQ, OUR FOUNDERS MOVED TO LAKE CHARLES TO BRING THEIR SPECIAL SAUCE TO SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND BEYOND. - Grab-N-Geaux

The new Acadiana Grab-N-Geaux locations will be in Scott, Broussard, and Lafayette.

BONIN @ LA NEUVILLE ROAD IN LAFAYETTE

SOUTH COLLEGE @ VEROT SCHOOL ROAD IN LAFAYETTE

HWY 93 @ RENAUD DRIVE IN SCOTT

ALBERTSON'S PARKWAY @ S. BERNARD IN BROUSSARD

Developing Lafayette reports that the Grab-N-Geaux convenience stores are typical in the sense that they offer gas, snacks, and some groceries/dry goods. The stores will also have a smokehouse menu:

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Ribs

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoked Chicken

No official word on when these locations will be opening but, judging by the progress of construction, the first should be opening soon.

If you are interested in working for the Grab-N-Geaux company in their new stores, you can apply online through the company's website.

