LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Construction kicks up this week on two of the main arteries coming out of Lafayette: US 90/Evangeline Thruway and Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish.



Construction Continues on US 90/Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana

Beginning today (Monday), there are lane closures happening on US 90/Evangeline Thruway as Louisiana DOTD crews have started installing handicap ramps and performing pavement patching as part of their efforts to make the area safer to travel. For this particular part of the project, the lane closures will happen in the center and outside travel lanes SOUTHBOUND from Donlon Avenue to East Pinhook Road.

Weeknight Lane Closures (Monday - Thursday): Beginning at 8:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. the following morning

Weekend Lane Closures (Friday - Sunday): Beginning on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and extending continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

This phase of the project will happen for the next two months, ending on Sunday, December 17th.

Morning Lane Closure Happening on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish, Louisiana

Repairs to the guardrail will have DOTD crews on Interstate 10 near mile marker 74 in Acadia Parish on Saturday (October 14) morning. Workers will close the right, outside lane of I-10 WESTBOUND from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with 16-foot width restrictions on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.