Las Vegas Raiders Receiver Devante Adams Shoves Cameraman to the Ground after Devastating Loss

Twitter via @barstoolsports

After a tough one-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a member of the Las Vegas Raiders left in a less-than-admirable fashion. Video shows the star receiver, Devante Adams, shoving an innocent cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room.

It wasn't a pretty sight.

Although personally, he had a stellar performance, Raiders receiver Devante Adams was not pleased with the 30-29 loss on Monday Night Football.

He was so unhappy that he seemingly shoved an innocent cameraman working at the game.

The cameraman went to the ground and was subsequently helped by a security guard.

See the moment for yourself via @barstoolsports on Twitter below.

Reactions to the clip below.

