Good new for Louisiana's gaming business! The latest revenue totals from the state's riverboat casinos, land based casino and gaming outlets totaled almost a quarter of a billion dollars in July, those numbers coming from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

According to the state board, the total figure for last month was $222 million, a 25% increase from this time last year, when Louisiana was still at the height of the COVID pandemic.

Locally, casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City fared even better, with the area's five riverboat casinos up almost 30% from a year ago. Revenue totals went from $45.3 million last July to this year's $58.6 million, a 29.3% bounce.

Shreveport's El Dorado topped the local list, more than doubling last July's numbers. The downtown boat jumped from $5.6 to $11.3 million, a 101.2% increase. Harrah's, Sam's Town and Horseshoe all showed increases of more than 20%. Margaritaville is up 17.1%. Boomtown had a 14.6% increase.

In terms of total revenue, Margaritaville's on top at $17.7 million, followed by Horseshoe with $14.8. El Dorado's third at $11.3. Sam's Town is at $5.6 million, just ahead of Boomtown at $4.6.

Around the state, it was the New Orleans area that experienced the biggest boom, with that city's gambling spots posting a huge 49.5% increase over last July. It was Harrah's leading the way, with a 98.1% reopening-from-COVID bounce back totaling $25.7 million.

in Baton Rouge, L'Auberge is on top at $16.3 million, a 25.3% increase. Meanwhile, L'Auberge in Lake Charles is up 36.5% at $32 million.

Who are the Early Favorites to be Louisiana's Next Governor?