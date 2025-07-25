LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —By now, everyone in South Louisiana has seen Mr. Chimetime lose his mind over what he called the highest-rated meal he has ever had.

Mr. Chimetime listened to the people of the 337 and finally pulled up to Laura's 2 (NEXT Generation), where he learned why Lafayette rides for their plate lunches.

Locals were not shocked by his reaction to the famous stuffed turkey wing, fried fish, hamburger steak, and shrimp and grits, but it was entertaining to see him have to catch his breath. We have all been there.

Laura's 2 is No Longer a Local Secret

Following Mr.Chimetime's rave-filled review, the locally loved restaurant has been flooded with customers from all over Louisiana and beyond. From New Orleans and Lake Charles to Texas and Mississippi, people have lined up for one of their famous mouth-watering plate lunches.

We never stopped cooking

They have even received calls from people across the country begging to have a plate shipped.

Customers coming in from everywhere… and now people want food shipped all over the U.S.

One of the owners, Lacy Broussard, took to Facebook to share her and Madonna Broussard's gratitude, "What a blessing. THANK YOU! Forever grateful,” she wrote.

100 Free Plates

The buzz continues as Mr.Chimetime prepares to give away 100 free plate lunches at Laura's 2 on Saturday, July 26th, from 10:30-2:30 pm.

Laura’s 2 NEXT Generation

4232 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA

Open for lunch and dinner, always best to check their Facebook page for current hours.