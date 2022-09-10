LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start

It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge.

JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2 of them in the First Quarter - and ran for another. Johnson started off the contest by leading LCA on a 2-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a 35-yard bomb to TJ Marzell in the end zone to put the Knights on top 7-0 only 32 seconds into the game. Then, after Dudley Jackson III ran in a 2-yard score on LCA's second drive, Johnson found Trae Grogan for his second touchdown pass of the game to put the Knights ahead 20-0. Woodlawn would finally respond in the Second Quarter as Louisiana commit Jay'veon Haynes capped off an impressive drive that featured Haynes and a ground attack that worked behind the right side of the Panther offensive line.

LCA would later respond, though, as Johnson capped off a drive of his own by running it in from 16 yards out on a 3rd and goal for the Knights, increasing their lead to 26-6 at the half. Woodlawn was more competitive in the second half as their offense began to move the football more consistently. But, LCA kept the Panthers out of the end zone, except for a TD pass from LSU commit Rickie Collins to Clayton Adams to finish off a 16-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. But 26-12 is the closest Woodlawn would get as LCA scored again on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Alonzo Ryes - who led the Knights in receiving yards - to finish off the 33-12 win. Johnson finished the game with 279 yards passing as LCA racked up 460 total yards of offense.

Next up for the Knights is their first road contest of the year as they will travel to New Orleans to take on a Jesuit team coming off a narrow loss to Ruston High School, who LCA will play at home the following week.

You can listen to Lafayette Christian Academy football all season long as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux bring you all of the action beginning with The Best Stop Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. each and every week.

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players