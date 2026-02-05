Highlights

Troy Matherne, 58, of Bayou Gauche and John Tregle, 65, of Des Allemands face multiple commercial fishing violations

Investigation began after agents discovered Facebook post advertising unlabeled catfish for sale

Neither man possessed required commercial fishing licenses or maintained mandatory trip ticket records

Violations include selling fish without proper licenses, using unlabeled packaging, and failing to comply with Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act

Penalties range from $25 to $950 in fines and up to 120 days in jail depending on violation

BAYOU GAUCHE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two St. Charles Parish men for commercial fishing violations after an investigation that started with a Facebook post advertising catfish for sale.

Agents cited Troy Matherne, 58, of Bayou Gauche, and John Tregle, 65, of Des Allemands, on January 5 for multiple violations related to the commercial sale of catfish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports the investigation began when agents spotted a Facebook post from Matherne advertising catfish for sale in late December 2025.

What the Investigation Found

The Facebook post, created on December 27, 2025, showed catfish fillets packaged in unlabeled food storage bags. Customers commented asking about quantities and pricing. Matherne responded that he was selling one and two pound bags at $20 for a four-pound pack.

Agents checked the LDWF licensing system and found Matherne had no commercial licenses on file. On January 5, 2026, agents contacted Matherne for an interview and license compliance inspection.

Matherne couldn’t produce any commercial fishing licenses. He told agents he was selling fish caught by Tregle. Matherne also admitted to previously selling processed catfish without keeping any records. None of the processed catfish fillets were labeled as required by Louisiana law.

Second Subject’s Role and Violations

Agents then contacted Tregle, who admitted he helped Matherne sell the fish he caught. Tregle could only produce a commercial fisherman’s license.

Tregle admitted to using five hoop nets to catch the catfish they were selling. He couldn’t produce trip tickets or any records showing the processed catfish being caught and sold.

Charges Filed Against Both Men

Troy Matherne faces five charges:

Possessing or selling unlabeled catfish or non-catfish species

Failing to comply with the Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act

Selling or buying fish without a wholesale/retail license

Taking or selling commercial fish or bait species without a commercial license

Failing to maintain records

John Tregle faces five charges:

Possessing or selling unlabeled catfish or non-catfish species

Failing to comply with the Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act

Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license

Commercial fisherman selling to consumers without a fresh products license

Failing to complete trip tickets

Understanding the Penalties

The penalties vary by offense:

Possessing or selling unlabeled catfish or non-catfish species: $400 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail

Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail

Selling or buying fish without a wholesale/retail license: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail

Failing to maintain records: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail

Taking or selling commercial fish without a commercial license: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail

Failing to comply with the Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act: Up to $25 and 10 days in jail

What Louisiana Commercial Fishing Laws Require

Louisiana law requires anyone commercially catching, processing, or selling fish to keep specific licenses and records. Commercial fishermen need licenses for the gear they use and the fish they catch.

Those selling fish directly to consumers need a Fresh Products License. This requires keeping detailed records and submitting trip tickets to LDWF by the 10th of each month. Trip tickets document what was caught, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught.

The Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act sets strict requirements for anyone processing and selling catfish. All processed catfish must be properly labeled with specific product information. The law ensures food safety and proper identification of catfish species sold to Louisiana consumers.

Processors must follow sanitation standards and keep verifiable records that let LDWF check compliance with regulations.