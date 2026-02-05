Two St. Charles Parish Men Face Commercial Fishing Charges After Facebook Investigation
Highlights
- Troy Matherne, 58, of Bayou Gauche and John Tregle, 65, of Des Allemands face multiple commercial fishing violations
- Investigation began after agents discovered Facebook post advertising unlabeled catfish for sale
- Neither man possessed required commercial fishing licenses or maintained mandatory trip ticket records
- Violations include selling fish without proper licenses, using unlabeled packaging, and failing to comply with Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act
- Penalties range from $25 to $950 in fines and up to 120 days in jail depending on violation
BAYOU GAUCHE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two St. Charles Parish men for commercial fishing violations after an investigation that started with a Facebook post advertising catfish for sale.
Agents cited Troy Matherne, 58, of Bayou Gauche, and John Tregle, 65, of Des Allemands, on January 5 for multiple violations related to the commercial sale of catfish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports the investigation began when agents spotted a Facebook post from Matherne advertising catfish for sale in late December 2025.
What the Investigation Found
The Facebook post, created on December 27, 2025, showed catfish fillets packaged in unlabeled food storage bags. Customers commented asking about quantities and pricing. Matherne responded that he was selling one and two pound bags at $20 for a four-pound pack.
Agents checked the LDWF licensing system and found Matherne had no commercial licenses on file. On January 5, 2026, agents contacted Matherne for an interview and license compliance inspection.
Matherne couldn’t produce any commercial fishing licenses. He told agents he was selling fish caught by Tregle. Matherne also admitted to previously selling processed catfish without keeping any records. None of the processed catfish fillets were labeled as required by Louisiana law.
Second Subject’s Role and Violations
Agents then contacted Tregle, who admitted he helped Matherne sell the fish he caught. Tregle could only produce a commercial fisherman’s license.
Tregle admitted to using five hoop nets to catch the catfish they were selling. He couldn’t produce trip tickets or any records showing the processed catfish being caught and sold.
Charges Filed Against Both Men
Troy Matherne faces five charges:
- Possessing or selling unlabeled catfish or non-catfish species
- Failing to comply with the Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act
- Selling or buying fish without a wholesale/retail license
- Taking or selling commercial fish or bait species without a commercial license
- Failing to maintain records
John Tregle faces five charges:
- Possessing or selling unlabeled catfish or non-catfish species
- Failing to comply with the Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act
- Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license
- Commercial fisherman selling to consumers without a fresh products license
- Failing to complete trip tickets
Understanding the Penalties
The penalties vary by offense:
- Possessing or selling unlabeled catfish or non-catfish species: $400 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail
- Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail
- Selling or buying fish without a wholesale/retail license: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail
- Failing to maintain records: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail
- Taking or selling commercial fish without a commercial license: $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail
- Failing to comply with the Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act: Up to $25 and 10 days in jail
What Louisiana Commercial Fishing Laws Require
Louisiana law requires anyone commercially catching, processing, or selling fish to keep specific licenses and records. Commercial fishermen need licenses for the gear they use and the fish they catch.
Those selling fish directly to consumers need a Fresh Products License. This requires keeping detailed records and submitting trip tickets to LDWF by the 10th of each month. Trip tickets document what was caught, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught.
The Louisiana Small Wild Catfish Processor’s Act sets strict requirements for anyone processing and selling catfish. All processed catfish must be properly labeled with specific product information. The law ensures food safety and proper identification of catfish species sold to Louisiana consumers.
Processors must follow sanitation standards and keep verifiable records that let LDWF check compliance with regulations.