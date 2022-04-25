LeavingTwitter is Trending Following Elon Musk’s Purchase of Twitter Platform

In case you hadn't heard, one of the wealthiest people on the planet has made a major move with Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. Users on the platform have been voicing their opinions on the company's new owner by using #LeavingTwitter along with their posts.

Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin Britta Pendersen-Pool, Getty Images loading...

In a matter of days, Elon Musk has become the owner of Twitter. He put out his initial offer of roughly $44 Billion less than two weeks ago and today, that offer was accepted by the company.

Now that the deal is reportedly getting done, Musk has gone to his own Twitter page to react.

But as the mogul steps into the driver's seat for one of the world's biggest social media platforms, some users have begun to voice their own opinions about the change.

#LeavingTwitter Trends after Elon Musk Purchases Company

See how some users are utilizing the hashtag #LeavingTwitter to express their thoughts about Musk purchasing the company. Many users say that they are ditching the platform and pivoting to other social networking sites.

While many use #LeavingTwitter to bid farewell to the platform, the overwhelming use of the hashtag comes from others on Twitter who are calling out the very people who say that they are in fact leaving Twitter behind. See what they have to say here.

We will have to wait and see how much the landscape of social media shifts in the weeks that follow Musk's massive move.