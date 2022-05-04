Legendary Lafayette 14-Foot Native American Statue Is for Sale

One of the most unique, left-of-center landmarks in Acadiana and even Louisiana is the giant Giant Native American statue in the Broadmoor Subdivision in Lafayette, and now it's just been put on the market.

Lafayette 14-Foot Native American Statue For Sale

If you've ever come across the 14-foot Native American statue proudly displayed in Charlie Deville's front yard on Gerald St. in Lafayette, you know what an incredible sight it is to behold. Now, this artistic marvel is for sale.

Theadvertiser.com reports the statue is 14-feet tall, but when you see it in person it feels like it's twice that tall. These pictures I took do not do it justice.

This incredible bronze statue is even featured on roadsideamerica.com.

Deville acquired the bronze statue in the early 2000s, and the humongous Native American statue has been keeping watch over Gerald Street in Lafayette since around 2016.

"Deville acquired the bronze at auction about 12 years ago. He claimed he paid $13,500 for the piece and called that a bargain, saying it normally would have cost about $21,000.

He kept the mighty figure at his old historic home in Lawtell for many years, before moving to Lafayette."

Now, Deville has listed his statue for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

You can take a better look at the listing HERE.